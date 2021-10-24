An important milestone in the Hooves 4 Hospice fundraising project was passed in late September when the 100th animal was sold at Roscrea Mart.

The fine HEX (hereford cross) heifer was donated and reared by Eoin and Colette Toohey of Cullemwaine Dairies, Cullemwaine, Moneygall, Co. Offaly, who are now rearing another heifer for the project.

As of September 24, 103 of the 514 registered animals had been sold. The proceeds of the sales amounted to €124,091, an average of €1,204/animal sold.

Commenting on the landmark 100th sale, Pat Lalor, the chairperson of the Lions Clubs project, said he and his colleagues are overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of farmers’ support for the project.

“The fact that 514 young animals were registered during the Covid-19 pandemic speaks volumes. The figure far exceeds our most optimistic projections before the pandemic intervened,” he said.

“What really pleases us now is that many of the farmers whose animals have been sold are, like the Tooheys, offering to rear another animal for the project,” he said.

Hooves 4 Hospice support

“We are very pleased too that media coverage of Hooves 4 Hospice has resulted in growing financial support and goodwill towards our project from the wider community,” Pat said.

“The public support for our project and the successful fundraising being undertaken by Offaly Hospice Foundation and others highlight the irrefutable need for a regional hospice in the midlands. The heifer now being reared by the Toohey family for Hooves 4 Hospice

“The terrific support we are experiencing for our fundraising project demonstrates the very generous support there is for a regional hospice in the midlands. All other regions either have that type of facility or have approved plans for one,” said Pat.

“We are concerned that our successful fundraising work is being met by a rising tide of inflating building costs. The people of the midlands deserve the support of our government and the HSE in devising a workable plan that will result in a specialist end of life service being established locally,” he concluded.

