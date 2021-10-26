Wexford Farmers’ Co-Operative (Enniscorthy Mart) manager Kevin Murphy described Thursday’s weanling sale as ‘our biggest weanling sale of the season so far’.

The weekly weanling sale took place on Thursday, October 21, with a large entry of both suckler-bred and dairy-bred weanlings on show.

Earlier this week Agriland spoke with some mart manager about the autumn-born calf sales as they kick-off at marts.

Enniscorthy mart sale insights

Agriland spoke with Enniscorthy mart manager Kevin Murphy to obtain some insight into the sale, he stated: “There was a mix of quality on offer with a large entry of both suckler-bred and dairy-bred weanlings on show. This 350kg bull made €890 or €2.55/kg

This Belgian Blue bull made €1,030 or €2.78

These 3 Charolais heifers made €810 or €2.89/kg

“The average weight of the weanlings on offer is dropping and so is the supply of quality weanlings as the weeks progress.”

But Kevin stated that buyers are still eager for weanlings as there hasn’t been a big supply as of yet.

Commenting on some of the price achieved at Thursdays sale, Kevin stated: “There were plenty of buyers for all types of weanlings with buyers opting to pay a premium price for the quality lots.

“The suckler bred weanling bulls ranged from €680 up to €1,310, with top price going to an autumn-born Simmental bull weighting 610kg.

“The heifers were also a strong trade ranging from €650 for lighter plainer heifers up to €1,150 for fancier types.”

Sample prices from weanling sale:

610kg Simmental (SIM) bull sold for €1,310 or €2.15/kg;

530kg Limousin (LIM) bull sold for €1,180 or €2.23/kg;

370kg LIM bull sold for €1,030 or €2.78/kg;

300kg LIM bull sold for €910 or €3.03/kg;

400kg LIM heifer sold for €1,000 or €2.50/kg;

Three, 280kg Charolais (CH) heifers sold for €810 or €2.89/kg;

Three, 273kg CH heifers sold for €740 or €2.71/kg;

300kg CH heifers sold for €840 or €2.80/kg.

Commenting on the sale further, Kevin stated: “There was also a good number of spring-born dairy-bred weanlings on offer.

“They were meant with an excellent trade with nice Angus and Limousin calves making between €2.09/kg and €2.63/kg.

“Friesians selling from €1.41/kg for plainer lots up to €1.80/kg for those stronger lots,” Kevin concluded.