The autumn-calving season has kicked off on farms, which means autumn calf sales are beginning to ‘kick-off’ in marts.

Agriland spoke with two marts in the south-east to obtain some insight into the autumn calf sales this week.

Enniscorthy

Starting in the model county at Enniscorthy mart, Agriland spoke with Kevin Murphy Enniscorthy’s mart manager.

The calf sale at Co. Wexford based make took place on Wednesday (October 20), commenting after the sale Kevin said: “We had a bigger calf sale this week, there was a much larger entry of suck calves on offer as well as reared calves.

“The suck calves were an excellent trade, as there was plenty of farmers looking for those good quality calves.”

Starting with the continental bull calves which ranged from €230 for soft calves right up to a top price of €475 for an excellent quality 4 week old LM bull, out of a British Friesian Cow.

Some sample continental bull prices:

One Limousin cross (LMX) bull sold for €475;

One LMX bull sold for €375;

One Belgian Blue (BBX) bull sold for €365;

One LMX bull sold for €315;

One Simmental cross (SIX) bull sold for €350;

One LMX bull sold for €230.

Four week old LMX topped the sale at €475

Moving to continental heifers ranged, which from €215 up to a top price of €370 for a nice LMX heifer with a reared SIX making €430.

Some sample continental heifer prices:

One LMX heifer made €370;

One BBX heifer made €325;

One LMX heifer made €315;

One LMX heifer made €220.

Blue heifer sold for €350

Moving to Friesian bulls, which Kevin described as: “Plentiful this week with a stronger demand for export type calves.

“With the lesser calves going for export and the better lots being bought by farmers and agents.”

Friesian bulls sold from €55 for younger lots up to €150 for square Friesian suck calves. While reared Friesians made up to €240.

Some sample Friesian prices:

One Friesian (FR) bull sold for €150;

One FR bull sold for €140;

One FR bull sold for€135;

One FR bull sold for €110;

Two FR bulls sold for €85;

One FR Bull sold for €55.

Friesian bull sold for €150

Angus and Hereford calves continue to sell well, according to Kevin. The younger lots made from €180 for heifers up to €330 for good Angus bull calves. A large proportion of the reared calves on offer were Angus and Hereford as well.

Most of these were bought by local farmers selling up to €475 as well for a nice Aubrac Bull and an Angus Heifers topping out at €450.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

One Aubrac cross (AUX) bull made €475;

One Angus cross (AAX) heifer made €450;

One AAX bull made €270;

One AAX bull made €330;

One AAX bull made €205;

One AAX heifer made €300;

One Hereford cross (HEX) heifer made €270.

Concluding Kevin stated: “Overall, a very lively trade, with bigger numbers on offer, and there’s plenty of confidence there among buyers, with the exporters putting a lift in the trade this week for those softer Friesians.” SIX bull sold for €350

Carnew

Moving to the garden county and speaking with Eugene Clune of Carnew mart, which held its calf sale last Saturday (October 16).

The sale saw a total of 130 calves brought forward for sale on the day, with Eugene stating all calves on offer were met with a brisk trade.

Starting with Friesian bull calves, which sold for between €85 for a soft calf to €200 for stronger squarer calves.

Moving to Hereford and Angus bulls, which sold for between €280 to a top price of €390. While Hereford and Angus heifers sold from €260 to €405.

Lastly the continental calves that were on offer sold from €250 to €340 for softer calves all the way up to €630 for a strong Charolais bull.