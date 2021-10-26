According to scientists at Rothamsted Research, weather patterns typical of the last 30 years, have significantly limited harvests of winter wheat and spring barley.

This assertion is based on analyses carried out on 124 years of crop yields.

Looking at monthly summaries of daily temperatures, rainfall, and sunshine hours, for one site in England, researchers have identified 10 distinct ‘clusters’ of yearly weather patterns that occurred from 1892 to 2016.

The annual weather cluster most dominant after 1991 generally had higher summer temperatures and more intense winter rainfall distributions, but with a particularly dry June – and it is this weather pattern which was also associated with the lowest cereal yields.

Hay yields and weather patterns

Hay yields from pasture under the same weather pattern were not impacted to the same extent, however, according to the research.

The scientists involved used data collected from the weather station and crop experiments first set up at their Hertfordshire institute in the 19th century.

They say that their analysis of weather patterns and associations with crop yields is more relevant and realistic than solely looking at the effect of average temperature.

They found that five annual weather patterns which occurred frequently during much of the 20th century have not recurred in more recent years, according to the lead author Dr. John Addy.

He said: “This provides unambiguous evidence of climate change in several more dimensions than mean temperature alone.

“Climate change is about more than just increasing temperature. The long-term trend of annual mean temperature is only one aspect of recent climate change.

“Other changes in climate, seen in changes to within-year weather patterns relevant to crop production, have also occurred since the late 19th century.”

Advertisement

Climate change for agriculture

Understanding simultaneous changes across multiple weather variables provides an understanding of how the climate has changed for agriculture, and potentially how this influences yield, Dr. Addy added.

The Rothamsted team used multivariate statistical analysis approaches to provide insight into the different patterns of variation in multiple weather variables during a year, the variation in these patterns amongst years, and how the frequency of the different patterns has changed, particularly in the last 25 years.

The frequency of occurrence of years within each weather cluster varied considerably during the study period, with the late 20th and early 21st century having distinctly different distributions across clusters to earlier in the 20th century.

Analysis of the annual yields of winter wheat, spring barley, and grassland across the different weather clusters showed that, on average, years in clusters typical of the 20th century climate provided greater off-take of cereals than those from the early-21st century.

Years with a cooler winter and early spring provided the greatest winter wheat yields, while drier years with a warm early summer provided the highest spring barley harvests.

However, the impact of weather was smaller for the grassland pasture than for the two cereal crops, implying herbage production was more resilient to the changing climate at this site.

Download Our Free App