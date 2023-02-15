DeLaval has today (Wednesday, February 15) announced investment plans to increase its production capacity of automatic milking machines to meet “rising customer demand”.

Due to continuing growth of automatic milking across the world and a “positive customer response” to the VMS™ V300-series, the company will increase its production capacity by 50%.

A new VMS production facility will be built with higher efficiency using optimised and automated flows, which is planned to be set up and ready in 2024, DeLaval president and CEO, Paul Löfgren said.

The VMS focus will be even higher in the Tumba factory in Sweden and the company’s supporting factories and supply chain will also be updated to provide the best support, he added.

Commenting that automatic milking has been growing in popularity due to the need for higher productivity on farms as well as increasing labour scarcity, Löfgren said:

“We have seen improvements and changes in milk production throughout our company’s many years of history, and the need to produce milk in a more sustainable way is increasingly important.

“This investment is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to develop valuable solutions to improve milk production together with our customers – the farmers of the world.”

The president and CEO said that the announced investment will allow the company to meet its growing customer demand and increase its production capacity while shortening lead times.

Löfgren added that this will also ensure that DeLaval can keep its focus on continued product development and quality.