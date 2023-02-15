The Rural Independent group of TDs has called for the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to closely examine the pricing policies of energy companies.

The group said that the government has failed to address “glaring disparities” in energy prices.

They claimed that a lack of effective regulation in the energy market has resulted in multinational companies paying far less for electricity compared to Irish homes and businesses.

“The government’s neglect to regulate the Irish electricity market and guarantee fair pricing for its citizens is a blatant disgrace.

“This neglect has led to over 266,000 customers falling behind on their energy bills due to skyrocketing power prices.

“We believe the government must deliver immediate, systemic change in the energy market,” Deputy Mattie McGrath, Rural Independent Group leader, said. Deputy Mattie McGrath

McGrath said the energy market should “serve the people, not the profits of energy companies”.

“The disparity in prices between multinational companies paying 6-12c/kilowatt hour (KW/h) and Irish families paying 43-45c for the same unit is a testament to the injustice and inequality in the market.

“The excuses from energy companies, such as fixed-term contracts and wholesale energy costs, are not enough to justify this disparity.

“It is crucial for the government to instruct the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to closely scrutinise energy companies’ pricing practices and take action to ensure fair treatment for all customers,” the Tipperary TD said.

McGrath said that despite wholesale gas costs returning to pre-Ukraine war levels, Irish consumer energy prices have not decreased.

“It is imperative for the government to fulfil its duty and ensure a fair and equitable energy market for all Irish citizens.

“The people of Ireland deserve affordable and accessible energy and it is the government’s responsibility to make this a reality,” he said.