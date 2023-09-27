An extension to the deadline for applications for the new National Farm Safety Measure until Friday, October 27 has been confirmed today (Wednesday, September 27).

The Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said the deadline will be extended for four weeks.

“I want to give as much time as possible to farmers to avail of this measure.

“I urge all farmers to consider investing in quad helmets if operating a quad or to replace any PTO shaft covers that are damaged or missing,” Minister Heydon said.

From November 20, it will be mandatory for operators of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs or quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

According to DAFM 2,789 “expressions of interest” (EOI) for the National Farm Safety Measure have been received to date with the majority of these coming from Co. Cavan.

CountyEOI per county
Carlow34
Cavan449
Clare101
Cork175
Donegal266
Dublin18
Galway174
Kerry80
Kildare34
Kilkenny60
Laois49
Leitrim72
Limerick41
Longford57
Louth28
Mayo181
Meath303
Monaghan60
Offaly47
Roscommon146
Sligo79
Tipperary84
Waterford33
Westmeath100
Wexford62
Wicklow56
 Total2789
Source: DAFM

National Farm Safety Measure

The HSA said that farming remains the most dangerous sector in Ireland with 191 fatalities recorded on farms during the past decade (2013–2022).

Over half of the incidents involved farm machinery and vehicles, including quad bikes.

This new measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of a maximum of two quad bike helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or farm advisory system (FAS) approved advisor, must submit an expression of interest before investing in the equipment.

The department noted that when the expression of interest is submitted, written confirmation does not issue by post.

Applications for payment (claims) should be submitted on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) website.

“For too many farmers and their families, operating farm vehicles and machinery without the appropriate protective equipment and guards has cost them dearly.

“Wearing a quad helmet and ensuring that PTO shaft covers and guards are in place are simple steps that every farmer can take to help protect themselves and everyone on the farm”, Minister Heydon said.

DAFM FARM SAFETY MINISTER HEYDON NATIONAL FARM SAFETY MEASURE PTO SHAFTS QUAD SAFETY