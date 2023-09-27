An extension to the deadline for applications for the new National Farm Safety Measure until Friday, October 27 has been confirmed today (Wednesday, September 27).

The Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said the deadline will be extended for four weeks.

“I want to give as much time as possible to farmers to avail of this measure.

“I urge all farmers to consider investing in quad helmets if operating a quad or to replace any PTO shaft covers that are damaged or missing,” Minister Heydon said.

From November 20, it will be mandatory for operators of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs or quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

According to DAFM 2,789 “expressions of interest” (EOI) for the National Farm Safety Measure have been received to date with the majority of these coming from Co. Cavan. County EOI per county Carlow 34 Cavan 449 Clare 101 Cork 175 Donegal 266 Dublin 18 Galway 174 Kerry 80 Kildare 34 Kilkenny 60 Laois 49 Leitrim 72 Limerick 41 Longford 57 Louth 28 Mayo 181 Meath 303 Monaghan 60 Offaly 47 Roscommon 146 Sligo 79 Tipperary 84 Waterford 33 Westmeath 100 Wexford 62 Wicklow 56 Total 2789 Source: DAFM

National Farm Safety Measure

The HSA said that farming remains the most dangerous sector in Ireland with 191 fatalities recorded on farms during the past decade (2013–2022).

Over half of the incidents involved farm machinery and vehicles, including quad bikes.

This new measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of a maximum of two quad bike helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or farm advisory system (FAS) approved advisor, must submit an expression of interest before investing in the equipment.

The department noted that when the expression of interest is submitted, written confirmation does not issue by post.

Applications for payment (claims) should be submitted on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) website.

“For too many farmers and their families, operating farm vehicles and machinery without the appropriate protective equipment and guards has cost them dearly.

“Wearing a quad helmet and ensuring that PTO shaft covers and guards are in place are simple steps that every farmer can take to help protect themselves and everyone on the farm”, Minister Heydon said.