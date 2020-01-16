Dairygold the latest processor to boost December milk price

Dairygold has become the latest milk processor to announce an increase to its December milk price for last month’s supplies.

In a statement today, Thursday, January 16, the southern co-op confirmed that its base price for December milk supplies is 31.19c/L including VAT and bonuses.

This price, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is an increase of 1c/L on the November milk price, a spokesperson for the cooperative confirmed.

This 1c/L increase is in response to milk powder and protein returns strengthening as global milk supply and demand becomes more balanced.

This, the spokesperson continued, equates to an average farm gate milk price of 38.1c/L based on average December milk solids, achieved by suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

The Dairygold board will “continue to monitor market developments and remains focused on maximising the commercial return and ensuring operational efficiency”, the spokesperson concluded.

Carbery price

Meanwhile, yesterday the board of Carbery Group decided to hold its milk price for December 2019.

This equates to a price of 31.4c/L, inclusive of VAT and the 1c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund.

This price will be replicated across the four co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh.

In a short statement, Carbery group said it would “continue to monitor the market going forward”.