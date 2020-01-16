Spreading period opens for Zone B counties

The open period is once again in place for fertiliser and slurry spreading in the second zone of counties, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Zone B incorporates the following counties: Clare; Galway; Kerry; Limerick; Longford; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Roscommon; Sligo; and Westmeath.

In these counties, as the open period kicks in as of today, Thursday, January 16.

Following on from the opening of Zone A at the start of the week on Monday, January 13, just Zone C counties remain in the closed period still, and will be unable to spread for another two weeks.

Zone C counties – namely counties: Cavan; Donegal; Leitrim; and Monaghan – will open for slurry and fertiliser spreading on Saturday, February 1, according to the department.

Farmers are advised to make sure they have fertiliser in the yard and slurry agitated in time to be able to avail of a good spell of weather if the opportunity arises when the spreading period reopens.

It must be noted, however, that all should be mindful of the weather forecast. Farmers should make the most of a dry spell when it comes, but watch out for heavy rainfall and poor ground conditions.

Slurry is the cheapest form of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) on farms. Slurry should be spread where grass covers are low and on soils deficient in P and K.

Farmers can spread slurry on heavier covers – up to 1,200kg DM/ha – using applicators such as the trailing shoe in dry weather.

Finally, farmers are reminded to make sure to use a protected urea or urea product when spreading chemical fertiliser this spring; this will minimise the risk of N leaching on farms.