Following on from an incident yesterday, Wednesday, January 16, in which Gardaí foiled an attempted ATM theft in Co. Louth, witnesses are now being sought.

Gardaí are also requesting the public’s assistance in locating a white pick-up 4×4 that is thought to have been used as the getaway vehicle.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at around 4:30am, when the culprits attempted to pull an ATM out of the wall of a Bank of Ireland branch in Dunleer, Co. Louth.

They were foiled by Garda officers attached to the Garda Armed Support unit.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have witnessed any irregular activity in the Ardee, Dunleer and Stabannon areas of the county between 4:00am and 5:00am yesterday morning.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a tractor pulling a low-loader and digger in those areas at that time.

Gardaí are also looking to speak to anyone who could assist in locating the white pick-up 4×4. The vehicle drove towards the M1 before heading towards Northern Ireland.

The vehicle may have damage to the rear.

A twin-axel flatbed trailer was recovered at the scene yesterday, and Gardaí are looking to locate the owner. They are appealing to anyone who may have had a trailer stolen recently, and who may not have reported it, to contact the incident room in Ardee Garda Station, which can be reached on: 041 68711137.

Road users who may have camera footage of the incident are being urged to contact the incident room in Ardee; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666111; or any Garda station.