Met Éireann issues 4 separate wind warnings

Met Éireann has issued 4 separate Status Yellow wind warnings for various counties, which are now all in place.

The first warning is for counties Wexford, Cork and Waterford, and came into effect at 2:00am this morning, Thursday, January 16. The warning will lift at 2:00pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann is predicting south to south-west winds reaching between 50km/h and 65km/h, with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h, which will be strongest on the coasts and hills. There is a risk of coastal flooding around periods of high tides.

The second warning applies to Co. Kerry, and came into effect at midnight, remaining in place until midday today.

Again, it is predicted that south to south-west winds will reach between 50km/h and 65km/h, with gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h, which will be strongest on the coasts and hills.

There is also a warning in place for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo, which came into place at 3:00am this morning, remaining in place until 8:00pm this evening.

Here, the same wind and gusts speeds are being predicted. The winds affecting these counties, while starting out in a south to south-west direction, will veer westerly during the afternoon.

Finally, a wind warning for Co. Wicklow, which came into effect at 6:00am this morning and will lift at 4:00pm this afternoon, will see the same wind speed values, again in a south to south-west direction, being strongest on coasts and hills.

These warnings come just days after two Status Orange wind warnings, covering the whole country, were issued due to Storm Brendan, which battered large parts of the country early in the week.