Tractors leave city and head towards Dublin Port

Tractors taking part in the protest in Dublin City are currently leaving the city centre and are heading towards Dublin Port, sources have confirmed.

It is understood the tractors will stop at Dublin Port for approximately one hour and will then make their way onto the M50 and head towards home.

An Garda Síochána took to Twitter with a traffic update for Dublin City. It outlined: “This protest is currently on route to Dublin Port via the North Quays.”

Traffic Update: This protest is currently on route to Dublin Port via the North Quays. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 16, 2020

The move comes following a warning from Gardaí to the public in Dublin of the potential for “increased protest activity” today, Thursday, January 16, with the ongoing tractor protest that has gone through the night.

Advertisement

On its Twitter page, the Gardaí said yesterday: “The protest remains in place overnight and into tomorrow…during which there may be increased protest activity.

An Garda Síochána continues to advise commuters to plan your journey accordingly or use public transport where possible,” the statement added.

The protesters stayed the night in Dublin city centre – around the vicinity of Merrion Square and St. Stephen’s Green – with many of them sleeping in their tractors.

One participant told AgriLand yesterday that they “have no problem closing Dublin down”.

James Geoghegan, from Co. Westmeath, said: ““What we’re showing every TD in the country is that we can block Dublin at any time we want; we will block it down until we get what we need and what we need is a sustainable living.”

He added that the protest was not only about beef prices, but also carbon tax.