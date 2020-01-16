Countdown begins for FTMTA Grass & Muck 2020

The countdown is on for Grass & Muck 2020 with only 120 days until the show opens at Gurteen College in Co. Tipperary,.

The highly anticipated event – run by according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – is set to kick off on Thursday, May 14.

Preparations are well underway with exhibitor booking forms coming in “hard and fast” as the closing date (Friday, January 24) draws ever closer, a spokesperson for the FTMTA said.

Continuing, he added: “With the addition of extra grassland, along with some other new initiatives, the show is shaping up well. It looks likely to be the best agricultural spectacle of 2020.”

Ahead of this year’s event, a taster of what’s to come has been compiled by the FTMTA in this video (below). It encompasses some behind-the-scenes footage – shot ahead of the 2018 show.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Gurteen College has recently completed a new 114-head cubicle shed, which includes a modern calving unit along with a 30-unit swing-over DeLaval milking parlour (with automatic animal identification and automatic drafting).

This will be open to the public at Grass & Muck 2020.

In addition, for 2020, a “range of exciting demos” will be conducted by the FTMTA in this area, including: diet feeder; straw blower; and compact loader demonstrations.

Online ticket sales will be available from the end of February via a link on the FTMTA’s website.

In the meanwhile, those interested in exhibiting are advised to contact the FTMTA office – sooner rather than later – either by ringing: 045-409309; or by emailing: [email protected].