Top priorities for agriculture in first 100 days: Sinn Féin

Beef transparency, capping direct payments and developing the country’s biomass industry are the immediate agricultural priorities of Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture, Brian Stanley.

AgriLand asked deputy Stanley what the next minister of agriculture should get done for farming in the first 100 days of office.

Objectives

In response, the Laois TD outlined three key objectives, the first being:

In Sinn Féin’s first 100 days in Government we would introduce our ‘Beef Price Transparency Bill’ to ensure transparency throughout the beef industry’s supply chain.

This bill, published by deputy Stanley in August 2019, is designed to “provide much-needed transparency for Irish farmers with regards to beef pricing through the establishment of a beef market observatory which will report on cattle prices on a daily basis”.

In a second objective, the Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture outlined the need for a cap on direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), stating:

We would outline our intention for CAP reform to protect smaller family farms by imposing a ceiling of €60,000 on payments which would allow us to increase payments for lower income farms which are more in need of support.”

Finally, the TD pointed to the biomass industry as a means for sustainability for agricultural producers, noting:

“We would put in place plans to develop our biomass industry to ensure farmers receive a new income stream.”

Stanley

Deputy Stanley was appointed to the role of spokesperson for agriculture and rural and community development in a reshuffle of the Sinn Féin front bench back in July.

Former agriculture spokesperson, Sligo Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, was appointed to the portfolio of justice and equality in the shake-up announced by Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald at the time.

For more updates on political parties’ priorities for agriculture, stay tuned to AgriLand over the coming days.