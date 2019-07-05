New Sinn Féin agri spokesperson in frontbench shake-up

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has appointed a new spokesperson for agriculture following the announcement of a shake-up to her frontbench.

The move comes ahead of the Dáil’s summer recess, with Dáil sittings ending for the summer next week.

Former spokesperson for Communications, Climate Action and Environment – TD for Laois Brian Stanley – has been appointed to the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural and Community Development.

Meanwhile, previous agriculture spokesperson Sligo Leitrim TD Martin Kenny will now take over the portfolio of Justice and Equality.

Waterford representative David Cullinane will take up the Communications, Climate Action and the Environment role from deputy Stanley.

Announcing the move yesterday evening, Thursday, July 4, deputy McDonald said:

“Today, I am announcing changes to our Dáil spokespersons’ portfolio areas. We have a wealth of talent and experience on our team.

The changes I have announced today will renew focus and direct that talent outwards as we face into a new Dáil term and all the challenges that will bring.