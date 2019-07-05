Connolly’s Red Mills ceases sponsorship with greyhound racing

Agri-feed company Connolly’s Red Mills has become the latest sponsor of Irish greyhound racing to cut ties with the industry following the revelation of “completely unacceptable acts by individuals” relating to the sport.

The revelation was made by RTÉ Investigates earlier this week, and has had severe ramifications on the industry.

In a statement issued by Connolly’s Red Mills earlier today, Friday, July 5, the company said: “Following the shocking revelations broadcast by RTÉ Investigates on June 26, 2019, into certain practices by individuals relating to the treatment of greyhounds, Connolly’s Red Mills has announced that it is to cease its sponsorship of greyhound racing.

It is clear that a number of cruel and unscrupulous practices are being pursued by individuals and the failure of the regulatory bodies in the sector to address these unacceptable activities has led Connolly’s Red Mills to make this decision.

“Connolly’s Red Mills prides itself in providing the best nutrition for pets, working animals and elite sports animals.

Advertisement

“The welfare of greyhounds is of the utmost concern to Connolly’s Red Mills and the company is horrified by the completely unacceptable acts that were broadcast by RTÉ.

“No-one who cares about animals can condone the practices depicted in the broadcast,” the firm’s statement concluded.