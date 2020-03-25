Dairygold stores switch to ‘call and collect’ only from today

Dairygold has announced that its agribusiness retail division, Co-op Superstores, will be switching to “call and collect” service only from today, Wednesday, March 25.

The move was announced via social media, with the Co-op Superstores Twitter account posting out a tweet last night stating:

“From tomorrow, we’ll be offering a call and collect service only.

We are doing this to further safeguard the health of our dedicated staff and our customers and we really appreciate your co-operation during this challenging time.

In a notice poster on the matter, it was revealed that, due to Covid-19 measures, the switch in service would come into effect as of 9:00am this morning.

It was added that it will be “Call and collect service only as we strive to continue to offer loyal customers essential supplies – farm supplies and hardware, pet food and fuel – in a safer way.”

The Dairygold division advises customers to call their local store to pace an order, after which collection details will be confirmed.

In a follow-up tweet this morning, Co-op Superstores provided a list of contact details for its 32 retail stores across the Munster region.

It is believed that the change in service will be in effect until further notice, with the cooperative stating: We will continue to review this and we appreciate your cooperation during this challenging time.”