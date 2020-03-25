GDT platform ‘will continue to remain fully operational’

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) trading platform will “continue to remain fully operational” with auctions to continue as normal, according to the international trading plaform.

In a letter to stakeholders, the company outlined that it recognises that many of the dairy trade community are under lockdown in various countries around the world.

Moving to provide assurance, the trading plaform said:

We want to reassure you that in the midst of global uncertainty, GDT trading platforms will continue to remain fully operational, enabling sellers and buyers to continue safely trading core dairy ingredients.

“Our staff and key vendors are complying with restrictions by working from home and are preparing for the upcoming trading event 257 on Tuesday, April 7, at 12:00pm accordingly.

Continuing, the GDT statement added:

“The majority of our GDT events sellers have confirmed they are business as usual and will continue to commit supply volumes on GDT events.

Registered GDT events bidders will be able to check the GDT bidder portal from Thursday, April 2, for specific updates regarding individual GDT Events seller supply quantities.

The trading platform outlined that it is “readily available to assist” stakeholders during current challenging times, adding that, should traders need further information, the firm can respond by email.