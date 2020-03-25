Investigations ongoing following theft of ewe lambs

Investigations are ongoing following the theft of 15 ewe lambs, as well as a galvanised gate from a farm in Co. Derry earlier this month, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement on social media, members of the PSNI based in Foyle said:

“We are currently investigating the theft of 15 Suffolk-cross ewe lambs and a 14ft galvanised gate.

The theft occurred between 3:00pm on Sunday, March 15, and 7:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, at a property on Carnanreagh Road, Claudy.

“Can we please ask that if you saw anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area to please give us a call on 101 quoting police reference number 314 of 24/03/2020.”

The officers added that, alternatively, anyone with information can report anonymously through Crimestoppers on: 0800-555111.

Theft of cattle scales

In other news, investigations are underway into the theft of a cattle weighing scales from a property in Co. Armagh earlier in the month, according to the PSNI.

The theft is believed to have taken place on Monday, March 9, from Tandragee, according to local officers.

In a plea for information on social media, PSNI officers based in Armagh said:

Police are investigating a report that on Monday, March 9, between 3:00am and 4:00pm, cattle weighing scales were taken from a property in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee.

“Were you in the area at the time or have you noticed anything suspicious in area?” the police statement asked.

“If you have any information to help with this investigation, please contact police on 101 and give the reference 772 of 13/03/20,” the statement concluded.