The number of dairy calves being slaughtered has increased by over 9% on last year, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

As of Sunday, April 30, a total of 30,373 calves had been slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories. This year’s figure, to date, is an increase of 2,555 calves or over 9% on the same time period last year.

This figure only accounts for calves slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories and does not account for on-farm deaths or calves slaughtered elsewhere.

The DAFM reports calf slaughtering figures on a weekly basis in its weekly beef kill report with calf slaughter data made available under the veal (V) category.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), animals slaughtered under category V refers to bovines from the day of birth until the day they reach the age of eight months.

Dairy calf slaughter ban

Several new criteria are included in an interim update to Bord Bia’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) as a calf slaughter ban moves closer.

The updated producer declaration, seen by Agriland, outlines that it will be prohibited to slaughter healthy calves within the first eight weeks of their life through on-farm slaughter, an approved slaughterhouse or any other intentional off-farm movement for the purpose of slaughter.

A farmer will also be required to immediately inform Bord Bia if their herd receives an animal welfare enforcement action under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

According to the document, it is the responsibility of the herd owner to take all reasonable steps to implement the provisions of the new criteria.

In the event of non-compliance, farmers will have to put a calf breeding and management plan in place.

This plan should be equivalent to the Bord Bia calf breeding and management template.

The measure aims to track metrics related to calf health and welfare, such as cows and heifers served using artificial insemination (AI) and natural breeding methods.

Policies and procedures on various aspects of calf management should also be outlined.

The breeding strategy requires dairy farmers to use the Dairy Beef Index (DBI) and identify high-performing beef sires with desirable traits such as growth rate, feed efficiency, and carcass characteristics.

The plan must be acknowledged by the milk purchaser representative and completed on an annual basis until issues are resolved.

As previously reported, it is noted that farmers who are found to have a subsequent non-conformance could have their SDAS membership suspended.