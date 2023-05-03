An alliance between Irish and European poultry farmers is critical to counter the welfare proposals coming from the EU, which have the potential to “close down” the entire poultry industry.

This is according to the National Poultry Committee chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Nigel Sweetnam, who said new EU welfare regulations are the “real elephant in the room”.

Proposals to reduce the stocking rates on poultry farms to 25%, a ban on the transport of live day-old chicks, and limited growth rates are discussed in the EU, he said.

An alliance between poultry farmers under the umbrella group of EU farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives, Copa Cogeca is the “only way” to block and create awareness of these proposals, he said.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recently published two scientific opinions, including advice on space; density of animals; lighting; dust; noise; litter; and housing structures.

Welfare proposals

The opinions will, the EFSA said, provide for the ongoing revision of the EU’s animal welfare legislation. A legislative proposal from the European Commission is expected in the second half of 2023.

The IFA chair, who questions the agenda behind the proposed regulations, said the proposals have to be “fought in the early days” as they could drive up the production costs to €25 per chicken.

For broilers, the EFSA recommended that the growth rate should be limited to 50g per day. As well as that, stocking density should be “substantially reduced”.

The production costs continue to increase on poultry farms, including for energy. Feed prices, however, have decreased slightly, the IFA chair said.

Poultry award

At a recent meeting of Irish egg producers, Sweetnam presented the 2023 IFA poultry lifetime award to the founder of Whitaker Poultry, Ted Whitaker for his commitment to the Irish poultry industry.

The award will be presented each year to someone who has significantly contributed to the development and the well-being of the Irish poultry industry, he said. Sweetnam presents the 2023 IFA poultry lifetime award to Ted Whitaker, the founder of Whitaker Poultry

Sweetnam highlighted the honour and the decency Ted Whitaker showed to farmers, particularly when some of his suppliers were hit by the outbreaks of avian influenza (bird flu).

“Part of the reason we gave him the award has been for the respect and the integrity with which he has dealt with farmers,” Sweetnam said stressing the importance of respect for poultry farmers from processors.