Several new criteria are included in an interim update to Bord Bia’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) as a calf slaughter ban moves closer.

The updated producer declaration, seen by Agriland, outlines that it will be prohibited to slaughter healthy calves within the first eight weeks of their life through on-farm slaughter, an approved slaughterhouse or any other intentional off farm movement for the purpose of slaughter.

A farmer will also be required to immediately inform Bord Bia if their herd receives an animal welfare enforcement action under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Calf slaughter

According to the document, it is the responsibility of the herd owner to take all reasonable steps to implement the provisions of the new criteria.

In the event of non-compliance, farmers will have to put a calf breeding and management plan in place.

This plan should be equivalent to the Bord Bia calf breeding and management template.

The measure aims to track metrics related to calf health and welfare, such as cows and heifers

served using artificial insemination (AI) and natural breeding methods.

Policies and procedures on various aspects of calf management should also be outlined.

The breeding strategy requires dairy farmers to use the dairy breeding index (DBI) and identify high-performing beef sires with desirable traits such as growth rate, feed efficiency, and carcass characteristics.

The plan must be acknowledged by the milk purchaser representative and completed on an annual basis until issues are resolved.

As previously reported, it is noted that farmers who are found to have a subsequent non-conformance could have their SDAS membership suspended.

Ban

The changes follow a series of discussions between Bord Bia; farming organisations; industry representatives; Teagasc; the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI); the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

Agriland understands that it is planned that these criteria will come into effect this year once the proposals have been formally authorised for release by Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance (QA) board.

According to the latest figures released today (Tuesday, April 25) by DAFM, 29,756 calves have been slaughtered to date this year.



