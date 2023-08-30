The final date for spreading chemical fertiliser in 2023 is September 14 – which is a little over two weeks away.

Although most have been trying to reduce the level of chemical nitrogen (N) being spread on their farms, a certain level is still required.

Without using a level of chemical N, forage production on farms would drop below the level that is required to feed stock, based on current stocking rates.

Fertiliser

It is important that a plan is put in place for spreading fertiliser this autumn to ensure that the maximum benefit is attained.

It would be advised not to spread fertiliser in a blanket fashion, but target specific paddocks/fields for application to reduce overall fertiliser uses and reduce risk of N losses.

Advertisement

Where there is the demand, it is recommended that 15–25kg of N/ha (12 – 20 units/ac) be applied immediately on grazing land.

In paddocks or fields where there is a good level of clover present this can be reduced as the clover should be fixing N.

Something that is also important to consider is slurry; on paddocks or fields where slurry is to be, or has been applied, the rate of chemical N can also be reduced.

A certain level of N will be present in the slurry and spreading additional N on top will only be wasteful and potentially lead to N leaching.

Slurry

Slurry is a valuable source of fertiliser on farms and again, should be used in a way that ensures that you are getting the maximum benefit from it.

The paddocks or fields that it will be used on need to be targeted and it should be spread when conditions are suitable.

Advertisement

Fields or paddocks with a low phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) indexes should be targeted, along with paddocks that have had bales or silage harvested from them.

Clover

Many paddocks that have clover present now, currently have a high level within the sward, and although this is beneficial it does pose a risk for bloat.

Careful management is needed when cows are entering into paddocks with high levels of clover to avoid issues.

The easiest defence against bloat is the use of a milking break to avoid cows gorging on clover when they enter a new paddock.