Many swards now have a low level of dry matter (DM) and coupled with a high level of clover, this increases the risk of bloat.

Although clover is hugely beneficial to farms in reducing chemical nitrogen needs, it can pose a risk to livestock.

The increase presence of clover in swards on Irish dairy farms increases the risk of bloat within herds.

Bloat

Bloat is a form of indigestion that affects the rumen and is caused by excessive accumulation of gas that then impairs normal function and digestion.

It is often caused by consumption of low-fibre feed that is easily digestible and rapidly ferments in the rumen.

Bloat usually occurs after heavy feeding and is more common in hungry cattle. If left untreated, it can be fatal.

Prevention

Bloat oil is a method that many would firstly consider to prevent cases of bloat within their herds, but it may not be effective at this time of year.

The low-DM grass means that cows are likely not drinking significant amounts of water from the trough.

This means that they are then likely not getting enough bloat oil to prevent cases.

Instead of oil, farmers should to give cows a milking break, which means they are given a small area of the paddock.

This is done when cows enter a new paddock for the first time, so if they are hungry they don’t gorge on the clover.

Once the cows have been in the paddock for a few hours the fence is removed and they have access to the rest of the paddock.

This only needs to be done when cows are entering a new paddock or are entering a paddock when they might be hungry.

Some farmers also offer straw to cows to ensure that the fibre level in their diet remains high; this can be fed as cows come in and out for milking.