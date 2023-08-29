The challenging weather this year means there is likely a high level of parasites present in calves, and dosing may be required.

However, just because there may be an increased burden, doesn’t mean that farmers should dose their calves without knowing that it is required.

The taking of dung samples is going to be the best method to determine if dosing is required and what parasite is at fault.

Parasites

The wetter than normal summer has made the management of calves more of challenge this year.

But it is important to ensure that growth targets in calves are being achieved and if they are not, the cause need to be determined.

The wet weather means that hoose or lungworms could be an issue on many farms. The clinical signs of infection in cattle include coughing and difficulty breathing, especially when animals are being moved.

But stomach worms can also be an issue and faecal egg counts are the best method to determine if dosing is needed.

Farmers should consult a vet regarding the level of infection that requires their calves to be dosed, as a certain level of infection should be excepted.

The recommended level is 200 eggs/g, but again farmers should be consulting with a vet to determine the level for each farm.

The goal is for calves to build up a tolerance, but excessive levels of parasites will impact on their growth performance.

Keeping on top of parasites is important, but over dosing should also not be done as this can lead to resistance to the doses which results in more significant issues.

Weather

There has been a real change in the weather again and a drop in temperature can be felt in the evenings.

Something that all farmers need to be careful of in this weather is pneumonia in stock.

The warm days, cold evenings and damp weather all make for ideal conditions for pneumonia in cattle.

When herding cattle it is something that should be looked out for and if any cattle are seen with a slight blow, farmers should get the vet out to have a look at them.