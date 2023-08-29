Kildalton Agricultural College is set to host an open day aimed primarily at suckler and beef farmers on Friday, September 8.

Kicking off shortly after 2:30p.m, the event will cover a range of aspects including suckler schemes, suckler and calf to beef financial performance, beef market outlooks, farm infrastructure and grassland management.

Speaking on the latest episode of Teagasc’s The Beef Edge podcast, Teagasc’s Joseph Day outlined some of the aspects that will be covered at the event.

He said: “We will have John O’Connor and Martina Harrington outlining our beef production system and some of the progress made over the past five years in terms of breeding and financial performance with a big focus on increasing our breeding indices.

“The second stand will examine grass management and soil fertility and how that has evolved over the last five years at Kildalton.

“The third stand will have a representative from both Teagasc and Bord Bia and we will be looking at costs, returns and market outlooks.

“We will be looking at the financial performance of the Kildalton herd from the calf to beef and the suckler herd as well as looking ahead into the autumn at the winter-finishing prospects.”

The event aims to offer winter beef finishers some level of guidance on where costs are currently at and what to consider when putting a budget together to aid decision making on beef farms.

There will also be demonstrations in the yard on fencing, farm roadways, water troughs, and other general infrastructure for drystock farms.

Complimentary refreshments will be served on the evening and all farmers are welcome to attend.

Teagasc stalwarts’ retirement

The event will also mark the retirement of Kildalton Agricultural Colleges’ John O’Connor who is set to step away from his Teagasc role this October.

John O’Connor has been managing the Teagasc Kildalton suckler beef unit since 2001 and is also the beef skills technician and placement officer at Kildalton Agricultural College.

He is well known to farmers in the surrounding region and the many past students of Kildalton with whom O’Connor assisted with work placements. He also served as the Kildalton Agricultural College football team manager for many years.

One of his many achievements over the years includes helping comedy duo ‘The 2 Johnnies’ on their road to fame.

Speaking to Agriland, O’Connor said: ” I was chairman of the GAA club and we were doing a Strictly Come Dancing and I asked them would they do MC on the night. Then we asked them to do a comedy act at half time. Their career kind of went from there. They’re getting well paid but I’m not,” he laughed.

O’Connor invited interested suckler and beef farmers to come along to the event which he says will be an informative afternoon for beef finishers and suckler farmers alike.