Met Éireann has said that the weather will be changeable and cooler before drier conditions and higher temperatures develop later this week.

The national forecaster said that the coming week will bring drier than average conditions for many areas across the country.

Most areas will have between 35-70% of usual rainfall amounts, while some midland and southern counties may have accumulations closer to average for this time of the year.

It will be cloudy this morning (Monday, August 28) with some sunny spells and well scattered showers.

There will be some hazy sunshine in the afternoon as the showers become isolated, cloudier in Atlantic counties with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The westerly winds will be light to moderate in highest temperatures of 16° to 20°.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain and drizzle moving across the country, followed by a clearance from the northwest.

Overnight temperatures will range from 9° to 13°, with light to moderate southwest breezes veering northwesterly.

Weather

On Tuesday (August 29), any showers will become confined to the north and northwest with drier conditions elsewhere.

The northwest winds will be moderate to fresh in highest daytime temperatures of 15° to 19°.

Tuesday night will feel cooler in lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° and long clear spells. It will be mostly dry, apart from well scattered showers in the north.

There will be sunny spells and some showers on Wednesday morning (August 30) before cloud builds in the southwest bringing rain and drizzle in the early afternoon. The west to northwest winds will be light and temperatures will range from 15° to 18°.

There will be some heavy falls of rain in the southern half of the country on Wednesday night, staying mostly dry in the north. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in light variable winds.

After a wet and cloudy morning, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday (August 31) in highest temperatures of 16° to 20° in light to moderate variable breezes.

Friday (September 1) is expected to bring good sunny spells and well scattered showers. Temperatures will climb to 18° to 20°.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that mean soil temperatures will drop slightly this week, but will still be above average for this time of year.

Sunshine amounts will be around or slightly above average, while drying conditions and spraying opportunities will be best today and on Wednesday.

Most well drained and moderately drained soils are close to saturation, while most poorly drained soils are saturated or waterlogged.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) may improve slightly for some well and moderately drained soils.

Poorly drained soils will remain saturated or waterlogged, however, except in parts of the east and southeast.