The Dualla Show, an agricultural show near Cashel in Co. Tipperary, was cancelled today (Sunday, August 27) due to inclement weather conditions.

The show had been set to open to the public at 10:00a.m this morning.

However, organisers took the decision to cancel the event at the last moment on account of the weather.

In a post on its website, which was also shared on the show’s social media pages, the organisers said: “Unfortunately due to deteriorating weather conditions we regret to announce the cancellation of Dualla Show 2023.”

According to the organisers, refunds for tickets that were purchased online in advance of the event will be issued “in due course”.

As late as yesterday evening (Saturday, August 26), the organisers were looking forward to today, though they acknowledged that the weather was causing difficulties, especially with ground conditions.

A post on social media yesterday said: “Our show build is almost completed. Note, due to extremely difficult ground conditions, we’re closing all access to the show field and car parks for the rest of the evening.”

The Dualla Show is unfortunately not the first agricultural show that has fallen foul of the weather this summer.

Late last month, it was announced that the Newcastle West Show in Co. Limerick would be cancelled for this year.

The event had been set to take place on July 16, but organisers were forced to announce an postponement due to surface water on the showgrounds.

The organising committee had been hoping to reschedule the show to another date. However, later in the July, it was announced that the show would not take place at all this year.

Newcastle West Show organisers said at the time: “Regrettably, the committee has had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the show for 2023. We had hoped to run in the weeks following our original date but this was not an option with the weather.”

Earlier in July, the Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day in Co. Longford, which was to be held for the first time since before Covid-19, was cancelled as a result of flooding from torrential rain.