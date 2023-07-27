Another agricultural show has fallen foul of the current adverse weather conditions, as Newcastle West Show has been cancelled for this year.

The popular Co. Limerick event had originally been due to take place on Sunday, July 16, but was postponed due to surface water on the showgrounds.

The organising committee had been hoping to reschedule the show to another date, but the ongoing rain has now ruled this out.

“Regrettably, the committee has had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the show for 2023,” it said.

“We had hoped to run in the weeks following our original date but this was not an option with the weather.

“We then reviewed dates in the future but unfortunately could not find a suitable time,” the committee said on social media.

“We would like to thank all the competitors, sponsors, trade exhibitors and volunteers that had supported us in the build up to our show and we will be in contact with each shortly. We look forward to seeing you all again in 2024,” they added.

Meanwhile, one of the country’s longest continuously running agricultural shows, the Ossory Show, will take place at Coolfin, Rathdowney in Co. Laois this Sunday (July 30).

The show had been due to take place on July 23, but was postponed due to the weather.

Earlier this month, the Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day, which was to be held for the first time since before Covid-19, was cancelled as a result of flooding from torrential rain.

The north Co. Longford town was due to host the fair for the first time since 2019, but the decision was ultimately made to call it off due to the condition of the field.

The decision to cancel the fair for this year and wait for 2024 was the one that made the most sense, according to Hugh Donnelly, chair of Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day.

The fair would usually draw in a crowd of over 1,500 attending across the day.