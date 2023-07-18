The Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day, which was to be held for the first time since before Covid-19, was cancelled last weekend as a result of flooding from torrential rain.

The north Co. Longford town of Ballinamuck was due to host the fair for the first time since 2019, but the decision was ultimately made to call it off due to the condition of the field.

Agriland spoke to Hugh Donnelly, chair of Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day about the decision to cancel the event that was to be held on Sunday, July 16.

Donnelly said: “It’s heartbreaking because a lot of time and effort went in to it.

“Friday was a major washout here, but we were always a bit sceptical about the forecast and the condition of the field and unfortunately it let us down.

“Unfortunately we hadn’t plan B in place so hopefully next year we’ll change that, that’s the plan anyway.”

The decision to cancel the fair for this year and wait for 2024 was the one that made the most sense, according to Donnelly, but was a difficult one to make.

Donnelly said the different shows that are being held in the region in the coming weeks and months make it “very difficult to reschedule” the Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day.

“It’s hard to get the wind back in the sails after it,” he explained.

“It was the only decision to make really, you cant go into the farmer’s field and mess it up on him, otherwise he’d never be having it there again.”

Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day

The Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day would usually draw in a crowd of over 1,500 attending across the day, with the day starting with a vintage parade with up to one hundred vintage cars and tractors participating.

Also scheduled to be at the fair was the cow bingo and ‘guess the weight’ competition, which was instead held on Sunday evening where the winners were announced on Facebook.

A selection of highland cattle were due to be on display, as well as a pet farm from Ballina bringing animals that were to be exhibited.

Donnelly said: “We try and change it around every year to keep a bit of interest in it.”

There were several new stalls and exhibits scheduled for this year’s fair, and there was difficulty in gathering these businesses as the fair had not been held for four years.

Donnelly said: “It was like starting off again, we had to hunt down everything as a lot of stalls had gone out of business.

“Hopefully with a bit of luck we’ll get across the line next year. We’ll have to one way or the other.”