There was a record number of livestock entries at the Clogher Valley Show which took place yesterday (Wednesday, July 26).

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, David Brown, was in attendance and confirmed the significance of the event for the farming communities across the mid-Ulster region.

“A total of 650 cattle and 500 sheep were entered for this year’s event. In addition, we had a full house of trade exhibitors and tremendous crowds attending throughout the day,” he told Agriland.

“These trends bear out the full significance of Clogher Valley Show for agriculture in Northern Ireland.”

Weather for Clogher Valley Show

The intermittent and heavy rain failed to take the gloss off what was a tremendous event.

Large crowds turned out to take in the spectacle of a record livestock entry with events culminating in the crowning of the supreme cattle champion.

The animal in question, Deerpark Shakira, is a very special heifer. Earlier in the day she had also picked up the Limousin and beef inter-breed championship titles.

Owned and bred by the Mulholland family, from Aghalee in Co. Antrim, she has now won seven breed and four inter-breed championships this year,

Supreme cattle championship judge, Robin Boyd, described his selection as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed.

“She has everything – great length, style and truly excellent hindquarters.”

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire, Wilodge Vantastic. She will be put to the bull in September.

Clogher’s dairy inter-breed championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co. Down. The dairy inter-breed champion at Clogher Valley Show 2023

Their Jersey cow – Potterswalls Joel Glamour – calved for the third time five weeks ago. She is currently giving 46L of milk/day.

Inter-breed judge, Graham Kirby from Lancashire, described his champion as a tremendous example of the Jersey breed.

“The animal looks very youthful and has the potential to produce many more calves. In addition, she has tremendous locomotion and a very impressive mammary system,” he said.

Kirby went on to confirm the potential to increase Jersey cattle numbers throughout the UK.

“Jersey cows have a proven ability to produce the highest level of milk solids from grazed grass,” he said.

“This will be a key factor when it comes to determining the response of the dairy sector to climate change.”

Kirby was also very impressed with his dairy inter-breed reserve champion.

The animal in question, a red and white Holstein from the Relough herd of the Donaghmore-based McLean family, looked an absolute picture in the ring. The fifth calver is currently giving 63L of milk/day.

Yesterday was the cow’s first ever competitive show outing.

Sheep

There was a tremendous turnout of sheep at Clogher Show 2023. The inter-breed championship was won by Charollais breeder, Diane Christie. The reserve inter-breed sheep champion at Clogher Show 2023

The Comber flock owner is having another tremendous year in show rings across Northern Ireland with sheep of all ages winning their respective classes and breed championships.

By general consensus the quality of the sheep entered for Clogher 2023 was the best on record.

The event’s inter-breed sheep championship reserve award went to Adrian Liggett, from Seskinore in Co. Tyrone, with an eye-catching Texel ewe lamb.