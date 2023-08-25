The weather over the weekend and early part of next week is set to be fairly changeable, with a good deal of cloudy conditions, according to Met Éireann.

There will be cloudy periods and sunny spells this morning (Friday, August 25), with a few isolated showers across parts of the north and west.

Later this morning, more cloud will build along with a few more showers spreading down across the country from the north, with a few possible heavy and thundery across Leinster this afternoon.

It will feel cooler than in recent days, with highest temperatures of 16° to 19° in a fresh northerly breeze.

Showers will gradually become isolated during the evening and mostly confined to the north and east. Some clear and dry spells will develop in the southwest later in a fresh northerly breeze. Lowest temperatures nighttime temperatures will be 8° to 11°.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 26) will be generally cloudy with isolated showers, a few possibly heavy in the east. A fresh northerly breeze will persist with highest temperatures of 15° to 19°, warmest in the south.

Showers and cloud will gradually clear during the evening tomorrow, leaving a mostly dry night. Northerly breezes will slowly ease too, with lowest nighttime temperatures of 10° to 13°. Cloud will build from the west overnight with rain developing along Atlantic coastal counties before dawn.

Sunday (August 27) will see a rather wet and blustery start as a band of rain moves across the country during the morning with some heavy falls at times.

The rain will gradually clear away to the east followed by scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° in fresh and blustery westerly winds.

Scattered showers will gradually clear away on Sunday evening, but it will remain rather cloudy. Lowest temperatures overnight temperatures 10° to 13° in a northwesterly breeze.

Monday (August 28) will see a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells with a few isolated showers as well. A fresh westerly breeze will persist through the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18° to 21°.

It will stay cloudy on Monday evening with a few isolated showers lingering along western counties too. There will mostly dry weather further east with lowest overnight temperatures of 12° to 15° in a westerly breeze.

Early Tuesday (August 29) will see more unsettled weather, with bands of rain and blustery winds in store. Later in the day there will be a clearance to more dry and settled weather as southwesterly wind turn northwesterly. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20°.

In its latest farming commentary, published yesterday (Thursday, August 24), Met Éireann said that both drying conditions and spraying conditions will be limited in the coming days, except perhaps on Monday.

Currently, most well drained and moderately drained soils are close to or slightly above saturation while most poorly drained soils are close to saturation or waterlogged. The exception is in the east where soil moisture deficits (SMDs) range between 15mm and 25mm across all soils.

Over the coming week, most areas will have SMDs decreasing slightly, more so over parts of the northern half of the country with more soils becoming saturated, with more soils becoming waterlogged in poorly drained soils.