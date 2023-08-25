Grass growth for the majority of the country remains in a positive position, after many parts of the country experienced heavy rain last weekend.

The heavy rain last weekend was definitely not welcomed and the majority of the country could have done without any rain.

In general, 2023 is going to go down in history as being wet and challenging for farmers in all sectors.

We are now hoping to get a good backend of the year, where grass can be utilised and fodder supplies can be preserved for as long as possible.

Grass growth

The latest figures from PastureBase Ireland show current growth rates of 57kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for Leinster, 58kg of DM/ha for Munster, 56kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 54kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

A slight decrease is expected in growth rates is predicted over the coming days, but that is to be expected as we move into late August/ early September.

Predicted growth rates are 57kg of DM/ha for Leinster, 56kg of DM/ha for Munster, 50kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 50kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Bloat

Something that may be starting to become an issue on many farms is bloat.

High levels of clover are now present in many swards, and coupled with lower dry matter (DM) and most swards having a low level of fibre, this presents a high risk for bloat.

Bloat is a form of indigestion that affects the rumen and is caused by excessive accumulation of gas that then impairs normal function and digestion.

To prevent cases the best option is to ensure that cows aren’t entering paddocks hungry and use a milking break if cows are entering into new paddocks.

Bloat oil is also an option, but low DM in the grass will likely mean that cows aren’t drinking sufficient amounts of water.

Feeding straw or other sources of fibre to cows is also an option to help prevent bloat.