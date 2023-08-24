The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has said Ireland is a “committed partner” to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Following a meeting today (Thursday, August 24) in Dublin with the executive director of the WFP, Cindy McCain, Minister McConalogue said that Ireland’s multi-annual partnership and flexible funding facilitates the programme “to help those most in need”.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is the lead department for the Irish Government’s relationship with the WFP and has allocated €75 million in funding for the programme under a Strategic Partnership Agreement from 2022-2024.

Minister McConalogue said he had been pleased to welcome Cindy McCain to Ireland early in her term as WFP executive director.

Ms McCain, who was appointed to the role in March, has been a champion for human rights and is currently United States ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome.

World Food Programme

Minister McConalogue said that he wished her “every success” in what he described as a “crucial role, leading the fight against hunger and malnutrition”.

“Ireland greatly appreciates the work of the WFP and the UN’s global campaign for zero hunger.

“In 2022, WFP was responsible for the delivery of food assistance to 160 million people in over 120 countries. “

“I want to use this visit by the executive director to highlight the importance of our continued support to the WFP and to encourage governments around the world to take steps towards giving them the reliable funding they require,” he added.

The WFP executive director described Ireland as “a committed friend” to the programme.

Ms McCain said Ireland and the WFP were “working closely together to reverse the global hunger crisis now threatening the lives of 345 million people”.

“The flexible funding provided by the Irish government is critical to help us tackle hunger and malnutrition, support vulnerable communities adapt to climate change, and build more resilient food systems capable of feeding every person on our planet.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Ireland in the coming years,” she added.

Both Minister McConalogue and the WFP executive director met with Irish Non Government Organisation (NGO) humanitarian relief and development aid delivery groups today.

Ms McCain also met with members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Dublin.