Met Éireann has warned that some parts of the country “have a very high risk of blight” from today (Thursday, August 24) for the next five days.

According to the latest Farming Commentary from the meteorological service spraying conditions will be limited but next Monday (August 28) should see “good opportunities” with mostly dry opportunities.

Met Éireann has highlighted that over the coming week temperatures for the majority of the country will be one or two degrees below normal, with average temperatures of 13° to 15° expected.

“Soil temperatures have been between 1.5° to 2.7° degrees warmer than average over the last week, with mean soil temperatures ranging between 15.4° and 18.1°.

“Mean soil temperatures will likely decrease in the coming week, but still remain above average,” it said.

It has also advised that over the coming week sunshine amounts “are likely to be around average”.

Rainfall

According to the meteorological service the past week has been very wet across many counties with total rainfall ranging between 85% to 200% of average for this time of year.

“In the week ahead, much of the country is expected to see around average rainfall amounts, though parts of the south and the southwest will likely see as little as half of their average rainfall for late August.

“The exception is parts of the northwest which will likely see 1.5 to 2 times the average rainfall,” it added.

Met Éireann has indicated that drying conditions will therefore be limited this coming week due to rain or showers most days and has advised that the best drying opportunities will be most likely on Monday.

It has also outlined that most well drained and moderately drained soils are “close to or slightly above saturation while most poorly drained soils are close to saturation or waterlogged”.

However according to the latest Farming Commentary the exception is in the east where soil moisture deficits (SMDs) range between 15 and 25 mm across all soils.

Potato blight

Source: Met Éireann

Meanwhile the meteorological service has said that a potato blight advisory is in effect for the next five days until 1.00pm on Monday, August 28.

It has detailed that affected areas include Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.