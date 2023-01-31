The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently recruiting veterinary inspectors to work at border control posts (BPCs).

Veterinary inspectors will be required to manage the risks to public health, and animal health and welfare associated with the import of live animals and animal products into Ireland.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 17, at 2:00p.m.

Appointees will be headquartered at one of three BCPs – Dublin Port, Dublin Airport or Rosslare Port – and work as part of a multidisciplinary team consisting of veterinary and admin staff.

Principal duties, among others, include:

Implementation of controls on imports of live animals and animal products from non-EU countries including Great Britain, in compliance with EU and national legislation;

Key decision maker as to the suitability of consignments for free circulation within the European Single Market, including appropriate disposal of non-compliant consignments;

Contributing to the protection of animal welfare during transport;

Co-ordination of inspections with other government agencies [the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the Office of the Revenue Commissioners, the Health Service Executive (HSE), and An Garda Siochana] where such agencies also have an interest in a particular consignment;

Maintenance of appropriate records in relation to controls carried out in a format that enables DAFM compliance with freedom of information and data protection obligations.

Responsibilities may also include working with the public in the context of controls on pet animals, and health or welfare checks on animals being exported.

Appointed veterinary inspectors will report to a superintending veterinary inspector who in turn reports to senior veterinary management within DAFM.

A border control post veterinary inspector competition information session will take place via webinar on Monday, February 13, at 7:00p.m. Registration on the DAFM’s website is required.

A degree in veterinary medicine recognised by the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) at the time of the application is essential, the DAFM said.

Candidates must also be eligible for entry on the register of veterinary practitioners held by the VCI, and be registered prior to taking up any position offered by the DAFM.