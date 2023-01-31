Green-fingered community groups and amateur gardeners have been invited to design a postcard garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2023 taking place from Thursday, June 1 – 5.

Garden clubs, schools and charity organisations have the opportunity to use miniature garden spaces of 3m x 2m to tell a story and showcase their creative talents.

Interested community groups can submit an application until Wednesday, March 1. More information and the application form is available on the Bord Bia Bloom website.

Commenting on the opportunity to design a postcard garden at this year’s event, show gardens and horticulture content manager at Bord Bia Bloom, Kerrie Gardiner said:

“The postcard gardens provide a wonderful showcase of amateur horticultural talent from all over the country, while allowing for creativity and storytelling to shine.

“We love to be able to allow diverse community groups an opportunity to connect with new audiences and tell their stories in a novel way.

“We have seen some fascinating installations in the postcard gardens over the years and we are always excited to see what each new group will bring to the show.” ‘A sense of place’ His heartland – Lennox Robinson’ – Ballineen Enniskeane Heritage Group, Co. Cork, 2019. Image: Johnny Bambury/Fennells

The postcard gardens at Bord Bia Bloom have explored a range of themes through the years, including mental health, the environment, local history and characters, and charitable endeavours.

The St. Mary’s Community Gardening Group in Clondalkin was awarded ‘Best in Show’ for their postcard garden at Bord Bia Bloom last year.

The group’s design explored the concept of a sensory garden featuring nature-based crafting to inspire pupils, teachers and parents to reconnect with nature.

Bloom 2023

Bord Bia’s recently appointed head of Bord Bia Bloom and brand partnerships, Laura Douglas said plans for the 2023 festival are currently being finalised.

The event will offer visitors an uplifting and innovative horticulture, food and drink experience with nature and sustainable living at its heart, she said.

“The postcard gardens always add something special and we are excited to see this year’s ideas from community groups all over the country,” Douglas added.

Bord Bia Bloom is one of Ireland’s largest outdoor festivals celebrating Irish horticulture, food and drink, attracting over 100,000 consumers in the Phoenix Park each year.