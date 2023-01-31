The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) have confirmed that they will host their 2023 symposium at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 18.

The annual symposium has become one of the country’s largest pig events in the calendar.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Quality over Quantity by maximising health and efficiency’.

Symposium

Research scientist in sow lactation biology at the Sherbrooke Research and Development Centre of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Dr. Chantal Farmer, will address delegates on options to increase sow milk yield.

International pig data analyst Stephen Hall discuss maximising sow longevity and gilt retention.

Given the rising cost of electricity for pig producers in the past year, there is likely to be keen interest in the address by Teagasc energy and rural development specialist, Barry Caslin, who will focus some viable energy options for pig producers.

This year’s panel discussion session will hear about practical experiences from progressive Irish pig producers who are maximising health and efficiency on farm.

The event will be overseen by Thomas Gallagher who is in his first year as IPHS president, having taken over from Carla Gomes.

He currently works for MSD Animal Health in the Integrated Livestock Business Unit.

“The IPHS symposium is always deemed a very worthwhile day for the industry to come together from an education and networking point of view

“Sharing of knowledge and challenges helps bolster the industry to ensure an innovative future for pig farming,” Gallagher said.

The symposium will commence at midday, with a hog roast lunch, followed by conference presentations, access to the exhibition hall and a sit-down evening meal.