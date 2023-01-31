The changes to the nitrates regulations will have an impacts on all farmers, but for some, the recent changes may see them entering derogation.

Derogation allows farmers to exceed the 170kg of nitrogen (N)/ha maximum stocking rate, albeit under tighter regulations.

The introduction of banding will see a number of farmers enter derogation, which many may have been trying to avoid. Bands Milk yields Excretion rate Band 1 <4,500kg of milk 80kg organic N/cow Band 2 4,500-6,500kg of milk 92kg organic N/cow Band 3 >6,500kg of milk 106kg organic N/cow

Based on the current data, it is estimated that around two thirds or 66% of herds will be in the middle band.

An additional 15-20% of herds will be placed in band 3 and the remaining 14-19% will be placed in band 1.

Although not a significant change from the original 89kg of organic N/ha to 92kg of organic N/ha – it could potentially have a significant impact on a farm’s overall organic N stocking rate.

For a 100-cow herd, this change is the equivalent of having an additional 3.26 cows on the farm – without cow numbers changing.

For the 15-20% of herd placed in the top band, the changes to organic stocking rate will have a significant impact on the farm’s overall organic stocking rate.

This will likely push a number of these farms into derogation, that previously avoided it.

Derogation

Speaking at the Teagasc Roscommon/Longford, ‘nitrates changes for all farmers’ webinar – Seamus Nolan, a dairy advisor based in Castlerea, outlined a number of the new changes to the nitrates derogation.

Along with a number of measures that will impact on all farmers such as, round bale storage, slurry spreading dates, soiled water storage and a reduction in chemical fertiliser allowance – derogation farmers have a number of additional measures.

They include: