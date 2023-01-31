10 sheep have been killed and a further 19 have been injured after an attack by a dog in Co. Kildare at the weekend.

The incident took place in the area of Cadamstown in the north of the county on Saturday (January 28).

At first it was understood that nine sheep had been killed, but the farmer in question discovered a further dead animal yesterday (Monday, January 30), bringing the death toll to 10.

In total, 29 sheep were killed or injured, out of around 80 that were in the field where the incident took place.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Commenting on the latest attack, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) sheep chairperson Kevin Comiskey told Agriland that the sheep that remain are “terrified and huddling together in the field”.

Comiskey, who has been in touch with the impacted farmer, said that the financial losses are in the region of €5,000, which is likely to increase from ewe’s aborting their lambs.

The incident took place on land that the farmer had rented. According to Comiskey, the remaining sheep will likely have to be moved off this land for their safety.

The IFA sheep chairperson described the issue of sheep kills as “ongoing and horrendous”.

“The bigger numbers [of sheep] get the attention, and rightfully so, but I’m getting calls weekly, almost daily, about attacks involving smaller numbers,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will attend a meeting of farmers tonight in Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, at which Comiskey will also be in attendance.

Comiskey said he intends to bring up the issue of dog attacks on sheep at tonight’s meeting.

There is currently a working group in place to examine issues around dog control and ownership.

This group was established by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

However, the group does not have representatives from the farming community.

“With the utmost of respect to the working group, there is no experience there of seeing the devastation [dogs can cause],” Comiskey commented.

“I’ve said it to the minister several times. We need action to stop this,” he added.