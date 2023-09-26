A variety of artificial insemination (AI) companies, parlour equipment firms, machinery companies and milk suppliers support this year’s AXA National Dairy Show (NDS).

The show will return to Milstreet’s Green Glen Arena on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, generously supported by a host of well-known agri-businesses as sponsors.

AXA is the headline supporter of the show for the second year running, which has facilitated the NDS offering one of the “largest” prize funds to exhibitors in the country.

As part of AXA’s sponsorship package, each exhibitor will receive an AXA Farm Insurance Voucher to the value of €100.

Agriland Media will be the official media partner of the AXA National Dairy Show again this year.

National Dairy Show

For 2023, Dairygold, Munster Bovine, Dunmasc Genetics, Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), Eurogene, LELY and Tom Harte/DeLaval joined the show as top sponsors at platinum level.

Commenting that Munster Bovine has a “long and successful” history with the National Dairy Show, Denis Jones of Munster Bovine said:

“This show is the highlight of our dairy events calendar where we have the opportunity to meet so many of our valued farmer customers in the heartland of the dairy community in Munster.

“In addition, we view the National Dairy Show as a platform to showcase the exceptional performance of our dairy bulls.

“Every year the show meets and exceeds our expectations, and we look forward to what promises to be a wonderful event yet again this year.”

Gold and silver sponsorship packages proved “very popular” across animal feed and veterinary supply companies such as Norbrook Laboratories, MSD, Devenish nutrition, Roches Feeds, AHV International, Southern Milling, McDonnell Brothers and AIB.

Bronze sponsors for 2023 include Dovea Genetics, The Farm Store, Univet, Bank of Ireland, DSM, World Wide Sires/Cowmanager, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Kerry and smaXtec.

For farmers and other visitors to the show, the sponsors offer a wide variety of services and solutions for any dairy-farming issues.

The NDS said it is “incredibly grateful” to all of these sponsors for their continued support of the show, without them it would not be the “top-class” event that it is.