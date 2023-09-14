Dairy competitors are looking forward to their day in the ring as the National Dairy Show (NDS) in Milstreet’s Green Glen Arena will return next month.

Exhibitors come from nearly every county and the committee has already received entries from counties Monaghan, Limerick, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wicklow, and Wexford.

The AXA National Dairy Show 2023 will return on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, celebrating its 41st anniversary in Co. Cork.

All exhibitors are required to submit their entries to Georgia Greenan at the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) before the closing date on Tuesday, September 19.

National Dairy Show

Two exhibitors from Co. Cork are Pat Ahern, who runs the Moorshill Herd in Rylane, and Jason Helen, who farms with his parents Robert and Sylvia, and partner Laura Cornthwaite under the Eedy prefix in Clonakilty.

Pat has shown many pedigree Jerseys at Milstreet over the years, winning the Heifer in Milk class last year with Moorshill Veronca Chrome. Pat Ahern with Moorshill Buttercup. Source: IHFA

Moorshill Buttercup took home the Overall Jersey Champion Rosette in 2014. Talking about his experiences at the NDS, Pat said he has always enjoyed showing at Milstreet.

Commenting further, Pat said: “There is a fantastic buzz around the show and the quality of cows is really excellent.

“I’ve been exhibiting animals at Milstreet for over 20 years and I hope to still be showing there for many years to come.”

Last year’s championship was “hotly contested by some superb cows and heifers in milk” before Ballyealan Tequila Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch, was tapped out as champion.

Eedy Alexander Acclaim ET won the coveted Confined Champion Award at the NDS in 2018. The Helen family also won the Premier Breeder award at last year’s show. The Helen family collecting the Premier Breeder award for 2022. Source: IHFA

This was due to a combination of Eedy winners shown by the Helens and cows and heifers they had bred and sold to new owners topping their classes.

“It was really special to win Premier Breeder last year, it’s a great reward to see heifers you have bred doing well for their new owners and competing at shows around the country,” Jason commented.

AXA Insurance will be the main sponsors again this year and as part of their sponsorship package, each exhibitor will receive an AXA Farm Insurance Voucher to the value of €100.

The NDS recognises the work it takes to turn out cows and heifers for a show day, especially when they are in milk, and all winners in the milking classes will receive a minimum of €200 in prize money.