Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quad bike from the Castletown area of Co. Meath at approximately 1:00a.m yesterday (Wednesday, September 13).

The quad was reportedly taken from the property.

According to gardaí, investigations remain ongoing.

Appeals have been made on social media for the black CFMOTO quad.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in contact with gardaí or the Garda Confidential Line.

This is the second quad that was stolen in recent weeks, with gardaí also investigating the theft of a quad bike in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan.

It is understood that the red Honda quad, which is a 420 model, was taken during a burglary in the Oram area, around 5km from Castleblayney, in the early hours of Saturday, August 19.

A second burglary that also took place that morning in the same location involved the theft of a Honda ride-on lawnmower, a HF2417 model, and an inflatable paddle board.

Gardaí said in a social media post that it is possible a white van was used during at least one of the two incidents.

An Garda Síochána offers crime prevention advice on farm security. The advice includes:

Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse;

Photograph machinery and tools, keeping a detailed record of make, serial number and colour;

Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations;

For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall.

It is also a good idea, according to gardaí, for farmers to consider installing an alarm or CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of their farm house.