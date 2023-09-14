A unique way of transmitting health and welfare information from cows has been developed by partners of the VistaMilk SFI Research Centre.

Scientists at Tyndall National Institute, one of the institutes that hosts the VistaMilk SFI research centre, have developed electronic-free material for monitoring cow health.

According to the scientists, the new material is so inert and flexible that it could be formed into ear tags, udder tags, or skin patches, as curvature does not affect its ability to function.

These devices could ‘read’ the animal for stress, hydration and general well-being, and present the data for collection.

Vistamilk

According to the Tyndall National Institute, the key to the functioning of the technology is its ability to interpret data that is being gathered from the patch or tag by special scanners (like retail barcode scanners).

In the case of cows, it said, this would be situated in milking parlours or sheds.

The information can then be transmitted to mobile devices or computers.

This process is achieved with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) models (trained on data collected by state-of-the-art robots) which enable accurate decoding of the data collected. Nadeem Rather, the PhD student behind the wireless sensing technology and Brendan O’Flynn, Vistamilk principal investigator and research leader at Tyndall, with an example of the wireless antenna

Dr. Brendan O’Flynn, VistaMilk principal investigator and research leader at Tyndall, believes that the potential and the benefits of the chipless, wireless transmission system are vast.

“We’ve got an inert, chipless, battery-less, flexible transmitter – and no electronics means no electronic waste, lower cost, and easier production – and we’ve got sophisticated machine learning programmes to interpret the data,” he said.

“At the moment, we’re able to gather information about animal welfare and well-being.”

He said that in the future, it could be possible to gather information about specific diseases and conditions.

The antennas – or transmitters – could be wearable patches, or bracelets, that might enable the same monitoring of health data in humans.

Donagh Berry, director of the VistaMilk SFI Research Centre added: “VistaMilk’s aim is to ‘digitalise dairy’, and this new tech takes us further down the road to a data-driven Irish dairy sector.

“This development, and others like it, will allow for a more efficient and productive system that acknowledges and addresses the global climate challenge.

“Dairying has been taking place in Ireland for 6,000 years.

“It employs 60,000 people, sustains 17,500 family farms and delivers €6.8bn to the economy each year.”

Berry said that it is initiatives like this, that are helping us to be more efficient and more productive, while mitigating environmental impact.

Which he says will secure the future of the Irish dairy sector.