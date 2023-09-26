TDs have recently raised issues in the Dáil surrounding hare coursing, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has acknowledged that his department is “aware” of reports of cruelty to hares last month.

Earlier this month, Deputy Mick Barry asked Minister McConalogue if the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) had received “reports of cruelty to hares during the month of August 2023”.

“My department became aware of this matter, which has been subject to investigation by inspectors of the ISPCA [Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] who are authorised officers under the Animal Health and Welfare Act,” Minister McConalogue responded.

Investigation

The Cork North-Central TD also asked the minister what were “the steps that were taken in the investigation; if other authorities were informed of the report; and if he will make a statement on the matter”?

Minister McConalogue replied: “It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

“My department continues to operate a confidential animal welfare helpline and email through which members of the public can report incidents of animal cruelty or neglect.

“In dealing with complaints, where appropriate, department officials collaborate with An Garda Síochána, local authorities, the ISPCA and DSPCA (Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).”

Hare coursing

Deputy Paul Murphy asked the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien if he will appoint an independent body to gather data in relation to hare coursing.

The Dublin South-West TD raised the question as “currently data that is gathered in relation to hare coursing comes from the ICC (Irish Coursing Club) reports”.

Minister O’Brien said: “I have no plans to appoint an independent body to gather data in relation to hare coursing.”

The Irish hare is protected under the Wildlife Act and can only be captured, tagged or killed under licence. Licences to capture and tag hares are issued by Minister O’Brien.

“Hare coursing is administered by the Irish Coursing Club which is a body set up under the Greyhound Industry Act, 1958,” O’Brien added.

“Statutory responsibility for the Act resides with my colleague, the Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, as does responsibility for the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

“The licences issued to the ICC contain a number of different conditions that must be adhered to and regional staff of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff of my department attend coursing meetings, as resources allow, to monitor compliance with the conditions of the licenses having regard to the various calls on its staffing complement.”

Regarding the data that the department gathers on hare coursing, Minister O’Brien explained that the NPWS staff, along with those from DAFM, collect it.

“Regional staff complete a monitoring form at the end of each meeting that they attend and a redacted version of these are published on the NPWS website along with the ICC control steward forms.

“Veterinary staff from [DAFM] also carry out inspections, as resources allow, during the coursing season to monitor compliance with the rules governing animal welfare relating to greyhounds and hares,” Minister O’Brien added.