Ór-Real Irish Butter has signed a new deal with Tesco, which will see the product stocked in 123 of it stores across the country for the first time.

The brand is now available in SuperValu, Centra, Tesco, Cost Cutter, and Quick Pick stores. The deal with Tesco will mean it is available in 350 stores nationwide.

The butter, launched in October 2021 is made in Kanturk Co. Cork by North Cork Creameries using the traditional method of slow churning, with the company’s only addition “a touch of salt”.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of North Cork Creameries, Pat Sheahan said: “It has proved to be a huge hit with customers and we’re delighted to work with Tesco and see Ór-Real Irish Butter stocked in all of their stores nationwide.”

Ór-Real Irish Butter

Ór-Real Irish Butter is a member of Love Irish Food, which “safeguards the future of food and drink manufacturing” in Ireland.

Executive director of Love Irish Food, Kieran Rumley said: “We’re committed to ensuring that customers have access to quality Irish food brands, produced locally and using the best of local ingredients.

“By supporting Irish brands, we can make a real difference to businesses and the economy as well as protecting and growing Irish jobs.”

North Cork Creameries has been making butter for almost 100 years. The cooperative was established in 1928.

According to the cooperative, it employs 120 local people directly, supports 250 farming families in north Cork, Kerry and Limerick, and “contributes significantly” to the local economy.

It was named Gold Award winner in the butter category at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards and won gold in the same category at Blás na hÉireann.

Senior buying manager chilled and frozen with Tesco Ireland, Aisling Pearce said: “Tesco works with over 500 Irish food and drink suppliers, which in turn, support almost 13,000 farming families nationwide”.