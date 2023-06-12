Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the midlands, east and northwest today (Monday, June 12).

The national forecaster said that there will be localised slow-moving showers which will bring some heavy downpours, potential thunderstorms and a chance of hail as the day progresses.

This could result in localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The warning will come into effect from midday and is set to remain in place until 10:00p.m.

The alert currently applies to counties Carlow; Cavan; Donegal; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Leitrim; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Roscommon; Sligo; Tipperary; Waterford; Westmeath; Wexford; and Wicklow.

The UK Met Office has also issued a similar warning for thunderstorms in counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, which will remain in place until 9:00p.m.

Met Éireann has said that it will be very warm this week with sunny spells and heavy showers at times.

Today will be cloudy, warm and humid with just the odd sunny break. Scattered showers in the east will push westwards during the day, with some heavy falls in places.

Top temperatures will range from 20° to 25° in a light north or northwest breeze.

The showers will continue early tonight but will become more isolated towards morning. Fog and mist will develop in the calm conditions. It will be a warm night with temperatures staying between 14° and 16°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) will be very warm or hot with temperatures set to reach up to 27° in parts; it will be less warm in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

There is also a potato blight advisory ongoing until at least tomorrow evening.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect many parts of the south extending to much of the midlands, west and northwest.