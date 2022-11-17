The presidency of the 2022 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP27) expressed “deep regret” that developed countries continue to fall short in reducing their emissions.

Developed countries should attain net-negative carbon emissions by 2030 which means that more carbon is removed from the atmosphere than released, according to the Egyptian COP27 presidency in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Parties at COP27 are currently finalising discussions and agreeing conclusions, including on the global goal on adaptation, loss and damage, mitigation work, and climate finance.

Global food crises exacerbate the impacts of climate change particularly in developing countries, a draft document titled “Non-paper by the presidency on the cover decisions” published today (Thursday, November 17) states.

The growing gap between the needs of developing countries in particular due to the increasing impacts of climate change and increased indebtedness has been noted with concern at the conference.

“Developed countries who have the most capabilities financially and technologically to lead in reducing their emissions continue to fall short in doing so, and are taking inadequate and unambitious goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“[However], they [developed countries] continue to emit and disproportionately consume the global carbon budget,” according to the COP27 presidency.

The document emphasised the ongoing challenges faced by many developing countries in accessing climate finance, as one third of all developing countries and two thirds of low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress.

The released document also stressed the importance of achieving the Paris Agreement to hold the rise in global temperatures well below 2° above pre-industrial levels, and to limit the increase to 1.5° above pre-industrial levels. MEP Seán Kelly with the CEO of Solar Power EU, Walburga Hemetsberger at COP27. Image source: MEP Seán Kelly

Speaking from Egypt, Irish MEP and European Parliament delegate at COP27, Seán Kelly said the climate crisis is a “deeply unfair” one as the world’s poorest, who contribute the least to climate change, face the greatest risks.

“We must stand by countries that are most at risk in the climate crisis and close the disaster risk protection gap for the most vulnerable people. Helping other countries adapt to climate change is also in our own interests as it is clear this must be a global effort.

“We have seen this in recent months with the disastrous flooding in Pakistan, leaving thousands of families homeless, and more climate disasters are in store, we just don’t know where or when they will strike,” the MEP said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently announced that Ireland will contribute €10 million to the German-led Global Shield Initiative, which aims to lessen the impact of climate change on the most vulnerable nations.

The MEP strongly supports Ireland’s multi-million euro donation to the initiative against climate and disaster risks, which he said will provide funding for vulnerable nations, including Pakistan, to deliver new “protection plans” for climate disasters.