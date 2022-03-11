Controlled traffic farming has been with us for some time, but now the concept has been taken further with the emphasis being on the individual crop rows.

However, this does not entail the same row being planted each year, only that each row is managed separately throughout one growing season.

Amazone looks to inter-row cultivation

The concept is being worked by a triumvirate of German companies headed by Amazone in conjunction with its specialist hoe manufacturer and a provider of agricultural services to co-ops. The companion crop is an essential part of what Amazone sees as a new tillage farming method

Their efforts have recently been rewarded by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) which selected them as one of five winners in its Agrifuture Concept Award.

Amazone needs no introduction, but Schmotzer Hacktechnik GmbH is a little less known. Schmotzer Hacktechnik GmbH was purchased by Amazone in 2019

The company produces a range of guided hoes and Amazone, like many other manufacturers, appears to be getting up to speed on the technique of inter-row cultivation by taking advantage of its specialist knowledge.

The third participant is Agravis Raiffeisen AG, a company that is most easily compared to the Irish co-op network.

Precision planting with GPS

Together they have developed a protocol for plant establishment which considers each row to be a separate crop in the field. The method is briefly outlined in the citation submitted to the DLG:

“By cultivating crops in a fixed and uniform row spacing of 50cm (grain in double rows) and including a row offset of 25cm for positive crop rotation effects, both yield optimisation and maximum efficiency of farms inputs are achieved.”

The technique also allows for the planting of a companion crop between the rows which, it is believed, will ‘”increase the value of the agricultural ecosystem”, primarily by reducing water evaporation and soil erosion.

Controlled row farming trials

Amazone itself goes a little further in suggesting that the companion crop will become an essential element of the system, adding to the “phytosanitary support of the main crop as well as soil fertility and biodiversity”. Trials on the new system are taking place on Amazone’s own research and development unit

Trials of the new system stated in 2020 and are being undertaken on a 10ha plot at Amazone’s Wambergen trials centre, located near the main factory in Hasbergen-Gaste.