In response to the conflict in Ukraine, the Goodman Foundation, in collaboration with ABP Food Group and the Parma Group (which includes Blackrock Health Group – Blackrock Clinic, Galway Clinic and Hermitage Clinic) is announcing a donation of €3 million to UNICEF, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

ABP and Parma employ a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe.

A company spokesperson said: “We are working locally with the Polish authorities and are providing direct humanitarian assistance on the ground to our colleagues impacted by the war in Ukraine.”

In addition, both the livestock farming community and suppliers of goods and services will be facilitated to make donations.

Internal colleague initiatives will also be established for those who wish to make donations, according to the foundation and any money raised from these sources will also be matched, up to an additional total of €2 million.

100% of donations will go directly to UNICEF, MSF and the ICRC to fund the immediate and urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine, the Goodman Foundation has confirmed.

A governance structure has been established for the project. This structure will be audited by KPMG.

“The thoughts of the Goodman Foundation, ABP Food Group, Parma Group and our employees are with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and with our many Ukrainian colleagues and friends,” the spokesperson said.